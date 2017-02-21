William Shatner Helped Autistic Boy Get His Favorite Star Trek Pasta

Everett Botwright is 6 years old and autistic, according to the NY Post. When it comes to things he will eat, there’s not much on the list but his favorite meal is Kraft Mac & Cheese. Everett isn’t a fan of the regular noodles, the Star Trek noodles are the only ones he will eat. Everett’s dad, Reed started to panic when his stash got low and posted a cry for help to anyone who knew where to get that specific kind of Mac & Cheese. The post went viral and got the attention of William Shatner who tweeted at Kraft to try and help.

The tweet read, “@kraftfoods can you possibly help? Even if you still have just the shaped macaroni they can use current product for cheese sauce”.

The Vice President of Kraft heard the story and was touched. They don’t make that special edition Mac & Cheese anymore but he was able to hunt down 144 boxes in a warehouse and is sending them out to Everett along with some other products for him to try. Get more on the story HERE.