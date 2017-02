As the video above explains, a 17-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog and the bite became severely infected. Doctors put him on life support.

The family then decided to take the boy off of life support and on his way to his funeral, the boy woke up and he began to breathe!

Doctors say that the teen had a viral infection caused by the dog bite. The boy was taken back to the hospital to receive additional treatment.

We’re sure glad that he’s OK and that he woke up in time!