Supermodel and ‘Real Housewife Of Atlanta’ Cynthia Bailey is GORGEOUS and she’s celebrating her 50th birthday in her birthday suit. See the pics…

Mediatakeout.com says that: “Cynthia Bailey turned 50 years old this weekend – and she wanted to celebrate it – with a new photo spread. She wanted to let folks know that women can still be FIREBALLS at 50.”

She looks amazing! You go, Cynthia! 50 looks good on ya! 😍