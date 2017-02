Danielle Bregoli (aka the “Cash Me Oustide” girl) has achieved internet fame after her bizarre¬†Dr. Phil appearance,¬†but she might try move to modelling now!

According to MTO News, the 13-year-old Bregoli recently received a makeover and then followed it up with a photo shoot.

Hoes will Say it's photoshop A post shared by Danielle bregoli (@bhadbhabie_real) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Perhaps the most shocking thing of all is how pretty she looks! Maybe one day we will see her walking the catwalks…

