DeMarcus Cousin’s First Press Conference As New Orleans Pelican [VIDEO]

February 22, 2017 11:07 AM By Megan
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, NBA, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Trade

I know the opinions are divided, some people are happy to see him go but a lot of people in Sacramento feel the complete opposite. I am one of the people mourning DeMarcus’s departure from the city and from the Sacramento Kings and watching his first press conference as a Pelican brings up one emotion in me. Jealousy. In the video above, Boogie addresses the dishonesty and hurt he’s feeling from the Kings organization. Whichever side you’re on, you can’d deny those feelings and the shadiness behind the trade.

