Drake Celebrates Rihanna’s Birthday at Dublin Concert

By Robyn Collins
Drake celebrated Rihanna’s birthday Tuesday night (Feb 21) at the Dublin stop of his Boy Meets World tour, by performing a medley of their collaborations.
Check out his sweet sentiments and the crowd participation. “I wanna pay tribute tonight because it’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody that I’ve got a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake started.
“We just gonna do this in Dublin tonight: Instead of singing happy birthday we’re going to set it off just like this,” then he dipped right into “Work.” He also played “Take Care” and “Too Good.”
Drake did a tribute for Rihanna's bday before performing their collabs and I died!!! https://t.co/NsMx7QkE4S—
ㅤㅤㅤ (@biebersrevival) February 21, 2017
@Drake birthday tribute to @rihanna was everything x https://t.co/cWVXbXwlIl—
sean (@SBrooder) February 21, 2017
Little snippet of @Drake bday tribute to @rihanna #toogood https://t.co/xf3c7y5Ssi—
sean (@SBrooder) February 21, 2017
