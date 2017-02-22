JoJo Gives Keke Palmer A Lap Dance Before Heading To Hospital [VIDEO]

You might remember JoJo from when she was dominating the charts at the age of 13, but she’s all grown up now!

According to Too Fab, JoJo was recently filmed giving fellow actress and singer Keke Palmer a lap dance at a Los Angeles concert Tuesday night.

Hey girl hey ▶️ #JoJo gave #KekePalmer a lap dance at her show last night. pic.twitter.com/h4142L9g0h — B. Scott (@lovebscott) February 22, 2017

Sadly, it turns out JoJo had been nursing a cold since she’d started her tour and was forced to cancel her San Luis Obispo concert soon after because the virus ended up taking her to urgent care.

While JoJo is promising fans that she will reschedule, she has said she is truly heartbroken that she was forced to cancel.

Lets hope that she feels better soon, and that she didn’t get Keke sick too!