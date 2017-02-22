JoJo Gives Keke Palmer A Lap Dance Before Heading To Hospital [VIDEO]

You might remember JoJo from when she was dominating the charts at the age of 13, but she’s all grown up now!
According to Too Fab, JoJo was recently filmed giving fellow actress and singer Keke Palmer a lap dance at a Los Angeles concert Tuesday night.
Sadly, it turns out JoJo had been nursing a cold since she’d started her tour and was forced to cancel her San Luis Obispo concert soon after because the virus ended up taking her to urgent care.
ME AT URGENT CARE. Tonight's #MadLoveTour SAN LUIS OBISPO IS CANCELLED 😷 I've been fighting a virus since the beginning of tour, but this morning it grabbed me by the face. Those who know me know I never let pain or discomfort get in the way of a show, and I am truly heartbroken to have to cancel, but the doctor said I have to rest today so I can make it through the rest of tour. I want to give you my all so stay tuned for further details on a rescheduled show. If you want a refund it'll be available at point of purchase. I'm going to rest now and come back strong to continue the tour 💪🏽 I love you and thank you soooooooo much for your support and understanding.
While JoJo is promising fans that she will reschedule, she has said she is truly heartbroken that she was forced to cancel.
Lets hope that she feels better soon, and that she didn’t get Keke sick too!