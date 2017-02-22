JoJo Gives Keke Palmer A Lap Dance Before Heading To Hospital [VIDEO]

February 22, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Cancelled Concert, JoJo, Keke Palmer

You might remember JoJo from when she was dominating the charts at the age of 13, but she’s all grown up now!

According to Too Fab, JoJo was recently filmed giving fellow actress and singer Keke Palmer a lap dance at a Los Angeles concert Tuesday night.

Sadly, it turns out JoJo had been nursing a cold since she’d started her tour and was forced to cancel her San Luis Obispo concert soon after because the virus ended up taking her to urgent care.

While JoJo is promising fans that she will reschedule, she has said she is truly heartbroken that she was forced to cancel.

Lets hope that she feels better soon, and that she didn’t get Keke sick too!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live