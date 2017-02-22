Judge Judy Is Selling Rights To Her Show’s Reruns For $200 Million

February 22, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: CBS, Judge Judy, Judy Sheindlin

America’s most famous television judge, Judge Judy, is preparing to wrap up her long-running show in 2020, and she’s expecting a lot of money from whoever chooses to buy the huge collection of episodes.

According to BroBible, 74-year-old Judy Sheindlin is looking for a whopping $200 million for the rights to air reruns of the show once it finally ends. As the highest paid person in all of reality television, earning about $47 million per year, it might not be a huge stretch to find a buyer for the catalog.

However, some insiders don’t believe she will be able to find a buyer for that price tag. One unnamed source was quoted as saying:

“Is it sellable? Yes. Is it sellable for hundreds of millions of dollars? I don’t think so.”

However, it is one of the top-rated shows on CBS, so we will just have to wait and see what happens as the show’s ending approaches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live