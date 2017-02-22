Kids Get Free Dental Screenings In Sacramento

We have some good news if you need to get your kids to the dentist soon!

According to the Sacramento Bee, free dental screenings will be held from now until April at certain offices in Sacramento for kids up to the age of 18.

The screenings will check for any signs of tooth decay or cavities, as well as provide a fluoride treatment to help strengthen tooth enamel.

Most of the free dental cleanings will be offered from 3:00 to 4:30. Some of the scheduled days and locations are as follows:

“Feb. 28, Meadowview Family Resource Center, 2251 Florin Road; March 1, at North Sacramento Family Resource Center, 1217 Del Paso Blvd. A special Saturday event will be held on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Hi Family Resource Center.”

These events are being held by the American Dental Association as part of their national children’s dental health month. Families that attend these events can also find out if they are eligible for Medi-Cal dental coverage so they can get annual check-ups.