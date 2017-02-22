Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston In Las Vegas!

Migos allegedly jumped Sean Kingston outside of the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Witnesses say Kingston and the guys in Migos got into an argument involving Soulja Boy when the Migos guys started punching and kicking Kingston. Someone in Kingston’s crew then reportedly pulled a gun and fired a shot which didn’t hit anyone. The shooter was detained by security and turned over to police.

Kingston and Migos all fled the scene, but police later caught up to Kingston at a traffic stop where he refused to snitch on his attacker. Police want to talk to Migos but say they are not “wanted.”

