Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston In Las Vegas!

February 22, 2017 6:46 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Beat Up, Fight, jumped, Las Vegas, Migos, Sean Kingston

Migos allegedly jumped Sean Kingston outside of the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Witnesses say Kingston and the guys in Migos got into an argument involving Soulja Boy when the Migos guys started punching and kicking Kingston. Someone in Kingston’s crew then reportedly pulled a gun and fired a shot which didn’t hit anyone. The shooter was detained by security and turned over to police.

Kingston and Migos all fled the scene, but police later caught up to Kingston at a traffic stop where he refused to snitch on his attacker. Police want to talk to Migos but say they are not “wanted.”

See the videos HERE!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live