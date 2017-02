The Sacramento Kings unveiled their new players and one returning player Tyreke Evans in their new jerseys with new #’s.

Check out the pics below of Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, & Tyreke Evans sporting their new gear.

@rekehavoc1 with the new number for his second stint in Sactown! 👑 A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Buddy Hield will wear No. 24 for the 👑 A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Langston Galloway will rock No. 9 with the 👑‬ A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Welcome to Sacramento Langston & Buddy ….and welcome BACK Reke!