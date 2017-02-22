Rumors Of New Sex Tape Being Denied By Kim Kardashian

February 22, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian, Ray J, Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian was brought to the spotlight after Ray J filmed a very… intimate night they shared back in 2007. However, there have been rumors floating that there may be a follow-up tape!

According to Fox News, scenes from another tape have leaked online that show Kim displaying her “goodies” for an unknown man filming, all the while wearing a racy bra.

Surprisingly, Kim’s reps have confirmed it is her, but they don’t want people getting their hopes up about this release. According to them, these previously unseen clips are from the original tape and are not new or special.

Speaking about the original tape, Kim has said:

“If I do have one regret in life, that’s it.”

