By Amanda Wicks

Sean Kingston swears he wasn’t jumped by Migos (though he doesn’t mention the Atlanta trio by name) in a new video he shared on Snapchat today (February 22nd).

“Look like I got jumped? S—. I look smooth as motherf—ing ice,” he tells the camera, showing off his face and arms which have nary a scratch.

The assertion comes after TMZ circulated video showing Kingston being put in handcuffs after allegedly tussling with Migos. But Kingston wants to make sure the world knows that he’s just fine. He and his buddies are having a good laugh over the whole claim.

