▶️️ Is THIS Janet Jackson’s ‘Secret’ 31-Year-Old Daughter?

February 23, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: janet jackson, Daughter, dna

There’s been rumors for years that Janet Jackson gave birth to a baby girl about 31 years ago and now somebody claims to have DNA proof…
From Youtube:

“Janet Jackson’s former mother-in-law claims the star has a secret daughter and she says she can prove it. The singer, 50, gave birth to a son in January, reigniting rumors over whether she’d given birth to a baby girl 31 years ago. Now Etterlene DeBarge, the mother of Jackson’s ex-husband James DeBarge, tells Inside Edition she thinks she’s found the truth. In an exclusive interview, she recalled her conversation with Jackson about the alleged pregnancy three decades ago.”

Do YOU think that the young woman in the video could be Janet’s daughter?

