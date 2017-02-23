▶️️ Justin Bieber Peed His Pants

February 23, 2017 9:03 AM
Justin Bieber already doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to his urination but the paparazzi just caught him after he allegedly peed his pants. See the embarrassing video…

TMZ.com says:

“Biebs was cruisin’ along Wednesday in WeHo in $400 sweats that will now resell on eBay for either a lot more or a lot less.”

You can see the massive wet spot where Justin “allegedly” peed.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE EMBARRASSING VIDEO

Bieber’s fans are saying that he spilled a drink on lap and that is what we see in the video. What do YOU think?

 

