▶️️ Ricky Martin Says His First Guy Crush Was On John Travolta

Ricky Martin says that seeing John Travolta in his underwear in the film “Saturday Night Fever” made him have his first celebrity guy crush. See the video…

Ricky explained it all on “Watch What Happens Live” last night. After a caller asked him who his first male celebrity crush was, Ricky said:

“Wow, you’re taking me back to Saturday Night with John Travolta and that underwear scene where he stands up, sits down…”

Ricky says that he’s ran into John since then but he’s never told him that he was his first celebrity crush.

And in case you were wondering what John looked like back then, here he is in the late 70’s: