$435 Million Powerball Jackpot Has Only One Winning Ticket

If you’re a Powerball player out there, we have some good and bad news!

According to CBS News, the jackpot has climbed over the $400 million mark for the first time since December of last year, making it the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2, and a winning ticket was confirmed to have been sold!

The bad news: the ticket was sold in Lafayette, Indiana.

However, even if you didn’t win this time, the next drawing will be on Saturday night for a new jackpot of $40 million. Current odds for winning are about one in 292.2 million.