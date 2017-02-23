Jeopardy Contestant Flipped Alex Trebek The Bird On Live TV [VIDEO]

I don’t know what’s been going on over there on the set of Jeopardy! First, host Alex Trebek was rapping, now a contestant flipped Alex the bird on live TV for a solid amount of time.

Last night was the annual College Championship episode where we met computer science major, Viraj Mehta. While talking about pizza and something else super smart that I don’t understand, Viraj had his hand up and his middle finger pointed directly at Alex. At first it was hard to tell if it was intentional but he later made it clear it was. According to E Online, Viraj took to twitter later to answer some questions about the gesture.

One person tweeted, “This kid on Jeopardy just finessed his way into flipping off the camera for a good 3 seconds #jeopardy”

To which Viraj replied with, “Damn right I did.”

Find out what else Viraj said about it HERE. Also, he won and is moving on as a finalist. I wonder what type of stunt he will try to pull on that episode.

See the clip HERE.