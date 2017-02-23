List Of Over 500 California Doctors Secretly On Probation Released To Public

February 23, 2017 4:19 PM
California, Doctors, Probation

A shocking list of California doctors practicing while on probation has been released. It not only shows the crime they committed, but they sentence they received.

Call Curtis recently posted the list, so anyone with a California doctor can check to see if theirs is on there. To do so, start at page 70 and then scroll until you find your county. After that, all doctors are in alphabetical order.

It’s highly likely that many of these doctor’s patients don’t even know that they are on probation.

Read the full list here, and let us know what you feel about this.

