Oroville Major Hopes Collapsing Dam Will Cause Business Boom

Despite the fact that Oroville has been facing evacuation warnings (and fully evacuated once already), Mayor Linda Dahlmeier is hoping that the crumbling dam will actually benefit the city.

In a new report from CBS Sacramento, Dahlmeier has made it clear that she wants the world to not only know about Oroville, but to come and visit.

She has been quoted as saying:

“We’re the water source for almost the entire state of California, and once people realize that it’s a nice place to visit.”

Some of the interesting features of Oroville she listed include its large ladybug migration, as well as its huge salmon migration.

Surprisingly, she’s not the only person in the area who’s predicting good fortune for the city.

Joey Wilson, owner of Adventures in Prospecting Mining Supplies, is banking on a huge bump in business. According to him, we could have another gold rush on our hands as pressure from the water has been loosening gold nuggets at the bottom of the river.

Wilson has stated:

“What people are getting excited about if they know anything about gold is that more gold is being exposed, so people are already starting to ask questions and buy equipment.”

As the dam situation appears to be almost be over, only time will tell if Oroville will capitalize on it’s new notoriety.