Sean Kingston Talks Migos Fight: ‘”They Just Started Jumping on Me’

By Amanda Wicks

Sean Kingston is standing by his assertion that Migos didn’t put a scratch on him, but he’s changing his story about the trio not jumping him during an altercation in Las Vegas on Tuesday (February 21st).

“You see my face, there was no beat down, it was none of that,” Kingston told CBS Las Vegas affiliate 8 New NOW. “It was a jump, but it wasn’t a JUMP. You get what I’m saying.”

Kingston explained how Migos Facetimed him to meet outside of the Sands Expo & Convention Center where he was attending a fashion show. But according to him, they didn’t have anything to say. “And as soon as I went outside it was no talking,” he said. “They just started jumping on me throwing punches. I didn’t have a chance to put up my set up or do nothing.”

He added, “It was very shocking because no matter what goes on it is kind of like I’ve been to their house they’ve been to my house. My mom has cooked for them. We don’t do industry friends. It’s either you’re rocking with us or you ain’t rocking with us — period.”

As for why Migos wanted to throw down, Kingston has heard multiple explanations, but he thinks it has something to do with Soulja Boy and a video they shot while at his house. “I said something in a video they didn’t like,” he said.

Kingston’s friend Mioses Johnson of West Palm Beach, Florida will face felony charges after firing a shot into the air during the fight. Even though his friend has been arrested, Kingston was glad he was there. “He held the situation down,” he said. “He wasn’t trying to hurt nobody or trying to do anything.”