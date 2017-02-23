Single Mom Covers Rent For Entire Year With Tax Return

While many people use their tax return to treat themselves, this single mom used it in the smartest way possible.

According to SFGate, Christina Knaack is a recovering addict and single mom living in South Carolina who spent her $5600 refund check on a year’s worth of rent.

Knaack wrote on Facebook:

“I got back $5600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR,” wrote Knaack. “I’m a single mom and I do it all buy myself on a minimum wage job. I kno [sic] that a roof over my kids’ head is what’s important. My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra 450 a month to do things with my kids.”

Much to her surprise, the post has gone insanely viral! While she’s mainly received compliments and congratulations for the decision, some people online have not been quite as kind. Regardless of the feedback she’s received though, Knaack has said: