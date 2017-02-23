This New Gadget Will Help You Not Be Boring On A First Date!

February 23, 2017 7:29 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Awkward, Boring, Date

Have you ever had that awkward silence when talking to someone? Try out this new gadget that is like a “personal social coach.”

According to researches thia wristband-type device, which can already differentiate between happy, sad or neutral discussions, could be installed in watches or smartphones, notifying the user with a vibration if they are being too awkward. The gadget works by using sensors to collect data on the user’s heart rate, blood pressure, temperature and movement.

The technology also evaluates the pitch, energy levels and vocabulary of the user’s conversation by assessing how much they pause, fidget and touch their face.

