This Woman Is A Professional Bridesmaid!

A professional bridesmaid? Yes, that is exactly what Jen Glantz is!

This girl launched her own business to help walk strangers down the isle, but not just that she also helps with coordinating the wedding it self!

The most expensive, the Behind-the-Scenes ($1,500), includes pre-wedding consultations, coordinating with vendors and full-on assistance the day of the event, from helping with bridal meltdowns to fetching lost items. (For an additional $500, Glantz will actually be a bridesmaid, although the bride has to pick up the tab for the dress.) For those not looking for such an investment, she offers counseling and planning assistance to maids of honor for $150 or a series of “bridesmaid crash course” videos for $35.

