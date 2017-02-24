‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Has New Rapper Boyfriend [PHOTOS]

Danielle Bregoli has been cashing in on her internet fame. She recently showed off her new makeover, had a photo shoot, and has now unveiled her “rapper” boyfriend.

According to MTO News, the 13-year-old had been constantly talking about her boyfriend for the past few weeks, but is now finally showing off who he is.

While his name and age are uncertain, she has claimed he is an aspiring rapper and she’s supporting his career path. However, some are questioning his age as the guy looks to be a bit older than 13…

If you want to see a video of the two of them, click here! Otherwise, you can just check out some photos here.