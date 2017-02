Some are saying it’s a conflict of interest, but I say it’s a good business!

Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Durex condoms, Air Wick fresheners, and a bunch of other stuff just agreed to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition, which is the maker of Enfamil baby formula.

Some are saying they are covering all bases but others are saying it is a scam!

Hmmm…will you be buying Durex condoms anymore?