Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Gets 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Comedian Jordan Peele surprised everyone when it was announced that he was writing and directing a horror film, but that gamble paid off!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Peele’s movie, Get Out, has just received a perfect score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes!

The magazine described the movie as such:

“Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya as a young black photographer who heads upstate with his white girlfriend (Allison Williams) to meet her wealthy parents but encounters increasingly strange behavior.”

With over 93 reviews totaled so far, no one has given it a bad review yet. Critics have been hailing the film as entertaining, but also genuinely frightening.

So long as we don’t see a lone negative review going forward, Get Out will join Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds as the only movies this year to achieve a perfect score so far.