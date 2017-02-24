Popular Facebook Scam Could Put You At Risk

Have you ever seen a post on Facebook that asked you to like, comment, or share a story about a sick child to help raise money for the kid’s treatment? A new report is now warning to ignore them: they could be part of a dangerous scam.

According to Time, these types of posts are part of a scam called “like farming.” They generate huge quantities of likes, comments, and shares in order to collect information from all the people who engage with it.

Once you’ve hit that like button, scammers will sometimes sell your information to other scammers. Other times, they change the original page’s content to something else (often products they are paid to promote). In worst case scenarios, they will spread malware that can result in stolen credit card information!

Experts are warning people to not interact with these posts. If you’re not sure, check for a reputable source behind the post. Also, search the keywords from the post on Snopes or HoaxSlayer to decipher the legitimacy of the post.

Finally, reporting the post is one way to protect yourself and others. If it gets enough complaints, Facebook will take it down for good.