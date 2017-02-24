Research Shows Intelligence Only Comes From Mothers

Ever wonder what genes each of your parents passed down to you? Well, research has just clarified where some of them came from.

According to Cosmopolitan, a new study has shown that certain genes work differently depending on if they come from your mother or father. When it comes to the genes associated with intelligence, the working ones all come from your mother.

Even if your father passed intelligence genes down to you, it won’t really do anything. As stated in the study:

“If that same gene is inherited from the father, it is deactivated.”

However, this also means that there are some genes that only your father can pass down to you. Unfortunately, the study did not clarify what these genes were.