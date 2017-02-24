Snowboarder Accidentally Hits Sheep On Slope [VIDEO]

A Russian snowboarder had a surprise encounter with a sheep he literally ran into on a mountain.

According to BroBible, the man and his friend were at the Arkhyz ski resort when the boarder went off the main path and straight into a grazing sheep!

Despite facing a few head rams from the startled animal, both the sheep and the snowboarder appeared to come out of the situation relatively unharmed.

Even more, the video has now gone viral and achieved over a million views on YouTube in just four days.