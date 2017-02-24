Snowboarder Accidentally Hits Sheep On Slope [VIDEO]

February 24, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Russia, Sheep, snowboarding, Viral Video

A Russian snowboarder had a surprise encounter with a sheep he literally ran into on a mountain.

According to BroBible, the man and his friend were at the Arkhyz ski resort when the boarder went off the main path and straight into a grazing sheep!

View post on imgur.com

Despite facing a few head rams from the startled animal, both the sheep and the snowboarder appeared to come out of the situation relatively unharmed.

Even more, the video has now gone viral and achieved over a million views on YouTube in just four days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live