Janet Jackson’s ex mother-in-law claims to have a DNA test that proves that a woman is 97% related to her.

Janet’s was married to James DeBarge over 30 years ago for one year.

Janet’s former mother-in-law, Etterlene DeBarge claims that she was always suspicious that Janet was pregnant during their short marriage.

Rumors have been going on for years about Janet Jackson having a secret daughter and Etterlene finally is convinced after a DNA test.