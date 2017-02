SHOTS FIRED!!! ALL KINDS OF SHOTSSSSSSS!!!!!

{WARNING ADULT LANGUAGE & CONTENT}

Remy Ma just released a 7 min diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj!

She titled it ‘shETHER’ paying homage to the classic Jay-Z diss record by Nas ‘Ether’.

Remy doesn’t hold back at all and she’s tired of Nicki’s subliminal shots so she just went full attack mode on Nicki!

Nicki it’s your turn now….this is gonna be a good battle so get your popcorn ready!