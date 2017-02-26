Is There Beef Between The Weeknd And Bruno Mars? Fans Think So.

As virtually everyone can see, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd are heavy hitters in music right now- taking up the #1 and #2 spots on the RnB/ Hip Hop single sales for the week. But is there more to it than that? Does success lead to the inevitable competition between the alphas of the bizz? Fans think so.

According to hollywoodlife.com, fans on Twitter notice The Weeknd taking aim at Bruno Mars in a verse he did for Future’s song, “Comin’ Out Strong.”

In the verse The Weeknd says:

Like a n**** don’t dance, but he make moves. They f*** around, now a n**** gotta shame you . . .They said I couldn’t reach Mars, so I turned to a star. Now I might have f***ed around, might have raised up the bar.

There are obvious references that can be taken as being directed at Bruno, especially the “Mars” mention. What do you think? Is he really throwing shade at Bruno, or is it just too much reading into an innocent metaphor? (Keep in mind, The Weekend is in affiliation with Daft Punk, and he did have a song called “Starboy” that is a total astronomical reference).

Not for nothing, but Mars just so happens to be the God of War- so I’m not sure The Weeknd would want to go into battle. Perhaps.

