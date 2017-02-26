Is There Beef Between The Weeknd And Bruno Mars? Fans Think So.

February 26, 2017 2:14 PM By DJ Squintz
Filed Under: Beef, Bruno Mars, daft punk, Future, Starboy, The Weeknd, War

As virtually everyone can see, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd are heavy hitters in music right now- taking up the #1 and #2 spots on the RnB/ Hip Hop single sales for the week. But is there more to it than that? Does success lead to the inevitable competition between the alphas of the bizz? Fans think so.

According to hollywoodlife.com, fans on Twitter notice The Weeknd taking aim at Bruno Mars in a verse he did for Future’s song, “Comin’ Out Strong.”

In the verse The Weeknd says:

Like a n**** don’t dance, but he make moves. They f*** around, now a n**** gotta shame you . . .They said I couldn’t reach Mars, so I turned to a star. Now I might have f***ed around, might have raised up the bar.

There are obvious references that can be taken as being directed at Bruno, especially the “Mars” mention. What do you think? Is he really throwing shade at Bruno, or is it just too much reading into an innocent metaphor? (Keep in mind, The Weekend is in affiliation with Daft Punk, and he did have a song called “Starboy” that is a total astronomical reference).

Not for nothing, but Mars just so happens to be the God of War- so I’m not sure The Weeknd would want to go into battle. Perhaps.

See more on the beef, and fans’ reaction by clicking here.

More from DJ Squintz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live