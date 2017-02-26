Oscars Gets ‘Steve Harvey-ied’: La La Land Accidentally Named Best Picture, Moonlight Wins [Video]

This is the first ever in Oscar history. In the most coveted award, Best Picture, actor Warren Beatty announced the winners to be La La Land. It was a moment that a lot of people were expecting, except it went to the wrong people.

As producer Jordan Horowitz was giving his speech, there was some commotion going on behind him. It was then that Horowitz realize that there was a mistake. “Guys! No, no. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture…this is not a joke”. In a mass confusions, Horowitz pulls up the card with the winners name on it and, in fact, the name said “Moonlight”.

Host Jimmy Kimmel tries to diffuse the situation by blaming it on Steve Harvey.

This flub will go down in history, but we’re happy for “Moonlight”!