Oscars Gets ‘Steve Harvey-ied’: La La Land Accidentally Named Best Picture, Moonlight Wins [Video]

February 26, 2017 10:13 PM

This is the first ever in Oscar history. In the most coveted award, Best Picture, actor Warren Beatty announced the winners to be La La Land. It was a moment that a lot of people were expecting, except it went to the wrong people.

As producer Jordan Horowitz was giving his speech, there was some commotion going on behind him. It was then that Horowitz realize that there was a mistake. “Guys! No, no. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture…this is not a joke”. In a mass confusions, Horowitz pulls up the card with the winners name on it and, in fact, the name said “Moonlight”.

Host Jimmy Kimmel tries to diffuse the situation by blaming it on Steve Harvey.

This flub will go down in history, but we’re happy for “Moonlight”!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live