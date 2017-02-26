Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS]

February 26, 2017 12:34 PM By DJ Squintz
Filed Under: Carnival, gold medal, Twerk, Usain Bolt

846471 Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS]846479 Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS]Last month Usain Bolt and the rest of the 2008 Jamaican relay team was stripped of the Olympic Gold when a test revealed one of the members tested positive for a banned substance, as CBS Sports reports here.

Well, that was last month. Nowadays Bolt is gettin’ it (or givin’ it) with just about every other color of the rainbow at Carnival. But you know what they say, at the end of the rainbow there’s that pot of gold- so I guess it works out. As you can see, Bolt was searching many pots looking for that gold. See more from the Daily Star by clicking here.

846487 Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS] 846488 Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS] 846490 Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS]8464811 Usain Bolt Turns Up At Carnival [PHOTOS]

