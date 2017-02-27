Angela Kardashian AKA Blac Chyna Pregnant With Rob’s Second Baby

February 27, 2017 2:56 PM
The rumors have been buzzing over whether Blac Chyna is pregnant with Rob Kardashian‘s second baby, but it appears it has been confirmed.

According to MTO News, Chyna was spotted by paparazzi looking visibly pregnant.

She recently gave birth to their first child, Dream, back in November last year. Since then, she’s reportedly been trying to change her name to Angela Kardashian.

However, the on-again, off-again couple have been struggling with personal issues for the past few months, so who knows what the future will hold for the two.

