‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl From Dr. Phil & Her Crew Start Brawl

February 27, 2017 4:36 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Dr. Phil

Danielle Bregoli and her friends started a brawl outside of a bar in Florida over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE BRAWL [Warning Language & Violence] 

This is not the first time that Danielle has been around violence since her famous Dr. Phil appearance.

If you remember somebody pulled her out of a car by her hair and beat her up which you can see here. 

Danielle also got into a fight on an airplane & has threatened paparazzi which you can see here. 

Read more about her latest brawl here. 

 

