Chance the Rapper Buys Out Screening of ‘Get Out’ for Fans

By Hayden Wright

In the tradition of Octavia Spencer, Chance the Rapper purchased an entire theater’s worth of tickets for Get Out so more people could see the movie. The Jordan Peele-directed horror/comedy tells the story of an interracial couple who run into trouble on a visit to meet the parents. It’s a dark retelling of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with a timely message about race.

Chance’s stroke of inspiration started with some high praise for the movie: “DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY!”

“I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie,” he added. “All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it’s free I just want you to see it on 87th. There’s a few more showings today!”

Chance said he saw it yesterday and just might see it again: “It’s already bussin, I just left and might have to come back for a later showing!!”

