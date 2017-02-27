Drake Brings Out Surprise A-List Singer At Latest Concert [VIDEO]

Drake has been on a European tour for the past few months now, but he recently mixed up his set list with a crazy guest appearance by another huge artist.

According to Billboard, fellow Canadian singer, The Weeknd, made a special guest appearance at Drake’s show in Oberhausen, Germany!

After a short introduction, The Weeknd took center stage to perform “The Hills” as well as “Starboy.”

The two initally collaborated all the way back in 2011 on Drake’s album Take Care before both of their careers exploded.

Check out the concert footage below!