Here’s What Steve Harvey Had To Say About Last Nights Oscar Mix Up [AUDIO]

I normally thing the Oscars are boring but last night, I was entertained the entire time. Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes were relevant and genuinely funny, there were great skits, the presenters were even funny. Just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, it did.

The award was being presented for “Best Picture” and Warren Beatty had the winning envelope in his hand, or so he thought. Turns out he had Emma Stone’s “Best Actress” envelope in his hand and before I knew it, the cast and crew of ‘La La Land’ was on stage giving an acceptance speech for an award they didn’t win. It didn’t take long for the memes to start circulating, comparing this mix up to the Steve Harvey Miss Universe screw up. Please believe Steve Harvey had some advice to give to Warren even though it wasn’t really his fault. TMZ has the clip of Steve Harvey commenting on the biggest part of the Oscars last night and you can hear it HERE.