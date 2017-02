Oh boy! Jimboy’s is having a sale on their famous tacos today. See why…

BizJournals.com says that to honorĀ “the 96th birthday of “Mrs. Jimboy,”” participating Jimboy’s locations are offering theirĀ ground beef or bean tacos today for only 96 cents!

Heads up, though. “There’s a limit of one 96-cent taco per customer.”

Image credit: Flickr user Jeremy Brooks