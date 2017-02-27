New Netflix Original Movie Starring Will Smith ‘Bright’ [VIDEO]

You know how there’s some actors you just trust? Will Smith is that actor for me, any movie he is in, I trust that it’s going to be good. Netflix premiered the first look at an original movie coming out this year called “Bright” starring Will Smith. I can’t really pick up on what exactly is going on, but it looks good.

The only downfall to watching this teaser now and getting excited about it….it’s not out until DECEMBER. Why do they do this to us? Get us all excited and then make us basically wait a year.