New Study Find Moms More Sleep-Deprived Than Dads

Kids can be a lot of fun, but they can sometimes cause us to lose sleep! However, a new study has shown just how much sleep they’re causing us to lose.

According to CBS News, women with children at home reported being tired for 14 days every month, compared to only 11 days for women without children.

Study leader Kelly Sullivan went more in-depth, explaining:

“Forty-eight percent of women with children reported at least seven hours of sleep, compared to 62 percent of women without children…. each child in the house increased the odds of insufficient sleep by 50 percent”

However, an even more surprising result of the study was that although women’s sleep patterns were affected by children, men’s were completely unchanged.

Sullivan explained:

“For men, we did basically the same analysis and children had absolutely no impact on men [and their sleep].”

While that sounds surprising, another sleep specialist cautioned against reading into that result too much. Jodi Mitchell, associate director of the Sleep Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, explained that even before having children, men were often getting less sleep in general than women.