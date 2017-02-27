Nicki Minaj’s Loses Kmart Partnership After Collection Flops Hard

Nicki Minaj might have to stick to rapping now that her fashion line is biting the dust.

According to Billboard, a representative for Kmart has confirmed that Minaj’s line of clothing has come to an end. The official statement explained:

“From the development of the line, to showcasing it in stores, to designing exclusive capsule collections, we have enjoyed a positive relationship with Nicki Minaj and her team over the last three years. As our partnership came to a close in 2016, we would like to thank Nicki Minaj for being a great partner and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

However, a mysterious Kmart parody account was the first to break the news, claiming on Twitter that huge drops in sales are what caused the end of her line.

Due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj's clothing line will soon be discontinued. Items are now 50% off. https://t.co/vJpHTefpoR pic.twitter.com/Is1fOqWxyQ — Kmart Fashion (@KmartFashions) February 25, 2017

However, Kmart has denied any affiliation with the account, and released their own statement on Twitter in regards to the parody tweet.

.@kmartfashions is not affiliated w/ @kmart. We're proud of the partnership w/ Nicki Minaj & great products brought to members & her fans — Kmart (@Kmart) February 26, 2017

Regardless of who’s behind the parody account, Minaj’s line has actually had its prices cut drastically on Kmart’s website so there may be some truth to it…..