Nicki Minaj’s Loses Kmart Partnership After Collection Flops Hard

Nicki Minaj might have to stick to rapping now that her fashion line is biting the dust.
According to Billboard, a representative for Kmart has confirmed that Minaj’s line of clothing has come to an end. The official statement explained:
“From the development of the line, to showcasing it in stores, to designing exclusive capsule collections, we have enjoyed a positive relationship with Nicki Minaj and her team over the last three years. As our partnership came to a close in 2016, we would like to thank Nicki Minaj for being a great partner and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”
However, a mysterious Kmart parody account was the first to break the news, claiming on Twitter that huge drops in sales are what caused the end of her line.
However, Kmart has denied any affiliation with the account, and released their own statement on Twitter in regards to the parody tweet.
Regardless of who’s behind the parody account, Minaj’s line has actually had its prices cut drastically on Kmart’s website so there may be some truth to it…..