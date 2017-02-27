Woman Loses Lawsuit Due To ‘Inebriated, Obese State’

A woman in the UK just lost a court case over injuries she received while attending a night club, but people are shocked over the comments the judge used when dismissing the case.

According to Newser, Eren Hussein sued the popular Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club after she fell down two sets of stairs and broke her wrist and elbow back in 2012. While Hussein believed the club’s dim lighting lead to her injuries, the judge had a different idea.

In a very blunt ruling, the judge said 254-pound Hussein was responsible for her own injuries. He concluded that her “inebriated, obese state,” played a large factor in the fall.

While Hussein contested that she wasn’t drunk, having only had 2.5 glasses of wine and champagne, hospital records had listed her as “obviously drunk” on the night of the incident. However, she had been on painkillers at the time.

The judge stated further: