▶️️ Hero Saves Pregnant Woman’s Life After Car Crash

February 28, 2017 10:58 AM
The pregnant woman was reportedly not breathing and turning blue after a car accident until this hero jumped in to do CPR and saved her – and the baby. See the video…

“Good Samaritan SAVES A PREGNANT WOMAN’S Life By Giving Her CPR On The Road After She Was In A CAR CRASH!!

Both Mom And Child Are FINE..”

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital where she is currently recovering.

We’re so happy that real-life heroes like this man still exist!

Warning! Video is graphic and contains foul language. Content not suitable for sensitive viewers.

