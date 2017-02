Thank you again to everybody who took the pledge to Stand Up, Speak Out against bullying! See Nef and Dev in concert at Mira Loma High School today…

MIRA LOMA HIGH SCHOOL! Congrats!!! Hope you all had fun! @devescaliente @nefthepharaoh 💜💜#antibullying A post shared by 1025 KSFM (@1025ksfm) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

More students at Mira Loma took the pledge than other school and that earned them a free day at Raging Waters AND A concert starring Nef the Pharoah and Dev at their school today!

See the video below…