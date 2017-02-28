📷 Is This A Real Ghost In This Girl’s Fishing Trip Selfie?

A mom shared a selfie that her little girl took on a fishing trip and they may have caught a ghost in the pic. What do YOU think?

Here’s the pic that the mom shared on Facebook. Her kids went on a fishing trip with their grandparents and when her daughter saw this selfie that she had taken – she freaked out!

The mom said:”Notice my son Kolton in the background and then notice the gentleman standing to his right!!! Ya’ll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing!”

Ghost or hoax? what do YOU think?