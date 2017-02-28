📷 Shannon Doherty Was Spotted Out Shopping And Her Hair Is Growing After Cancer Battle

Shannon Doherty has been very brave for publicly posting her battle with cancer. The paparazzi caught her out shopping with her mom and she’s looking much better and her hair is growing back…

Etonline.com posted the pics of Shannon and they say:

“Shannen Doherty had a day out with her mother, Rosa, after finishing up her chemo and radiation treatments.”

Shannon has very publicly shared with battle with cancer on her Instagram, even posting the video of her shaving off the rest of hair after staring chemo.

Shannon shared this pic just days saying that she had just finished chemo:

We’re wishing you good health and sending you lots of love, Shannon!