📷 Shannon Doherty Was Spotted Out Shopping And Her Hair Is Growing After Cancer Battle

February 28, 2017 10:36 AM
Shannon Doherty has been very brave for publicly posting her battle with cancer. The paparazzi caught her out shopping with her mom and she’s looking much better and her hair is growing back…

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shannen Doherty attends Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Etonline.com posted the pics of Shannon and they say:

“Shannen Doherty had a day out with her mother, Rosa, after finishing up her chemo and radiation treatments.”

Shannon has very publicly shared with battle with cancer on her Instagram, even posting the video of her shaving off the rest of hair after staring chemo.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT SHANNON LOOKS LIKE NOW

Shannon shared this pic just days saying that she had just finished chemo:

We’re wishing you good health and sending you lots of love, Shannon!

 

