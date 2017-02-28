Crazy Kindergarten Teacher Uses Ouija Board With Students

Common toys kids in kindergarten play with are stuffed animals, crayons, basketballs, and Ouija boards?! Well, that’s apparently what this teacher in Wisconsin thought.

According to the Palm Beach Post, an unnamed teacher is said to have turned off the lights and had her students talk to spirits during class last week.

One angry mother is now calling for the teacher to be fired. She is saying that her 5-year-old child has been having nightmares ever since that day and cannot sleep.

The teacher in question has provided her own explanation of what happened that day, explaining in an email:

“The kids have been asking for a scary story and I got the board and moved the paper clip to answer some of their questions. They asked about scary characters in movies. I did not say there were spirits. It was all done in fun.”

However, the mother is not happy with that explanation. According to her, Ouija boards should not ever be used around children.